Salas Homers, 'Caps Win 4th Straight

August 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - For the second time this week, Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) left the yard with a home run to help propel the TinCaps in front of the South Bend Cubs 4-3 on Friday Night at Four Winds Field. Fort Wayne has won four consecutive games, and nine straight against South Bend, dating back to May.

The TinCaps got on the board early when Ethan Long doubled to score Devin Ortiz in the second inning. The offense stayed hot when Nick Vogt doubled and brought Long into score. The extra-base hit put Fort Wayne (16-24, 44-62) in front of South Bend (13-27, 40-66) 2-0 in the second inning. Ortiz, Long, and Vogt all notched two hits.

In the sixth, Kai Murphy doubled to lead off the inning. Murphy leads the team with 22 doubles on the season - fourth most in the Midwest League. The next batter, Salas, hit a two-run bomb to put the TinCaps ahead 4-1. It's the catcher's second home run of the week and fourth straight game with an extra-base hit.

On the mound, Isaiah Lowe (No. 13 Padres prospect) pitched five innings without allowing an earned run and struck out four. In his High-A debut, Harry Gustin pitched two scoreless innings out of the 'pen without allowing a base runner in the sixth and seventh. Manuel Castro closed it out with four-outs, earning his ninth save of the season - third most in the league.

Next Game: Saturday, August 10 @ South Bend (7:05pm)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Enmanuel Pinales

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Jaxon Wiggins (No. 19 Cubs prospect)

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

