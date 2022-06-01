Whitecaps Walks Sink Captains, 8-0

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (25-22) left seven runners on base offensively and allowed 10 base on balls in an 8-0 loss against the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-26) in the first game of June on a sunny Wednesday morning at Classic Park.

Aaron Davenport had six walks in three innings, but only allowed two runs. He finished the first and third inning, with strikeouts stranding a total of four runners. The second inning saw a bases-loaded walk and hit by pitch, that plated the only two runs.

From the second through the seventh inning, Lake County offensively had a hit in each inning. But in the second, fifth and seventh, double plays halted those opportunities.

The Captains bullpen had an up and down day. Nathan Ocker threw a scoreless fourth but allowed a solo home run in the fifth. Matt Turner loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, but drew a 5-4-3 double play and allowed only one run in the inning.

The seventh saw once again bases loaded on two walks and a bunt single, which removed Turner. Alaska Abney came on and struck out back-to-back batters. On a 3-2 pitch with two outs and the bases loaded Wenceel Perez powered a ball into the lawn in right field, to break it open to an 8-0 lead.

In the final two innings, Lake County did not gain a hit. Overall, the Captains did amass seven hits, Alexfri Planez and Gabriel Rodriguez both had two-hit days. Raymond Burgos in relief kept the Whitecaps off the board through the final two frames.

