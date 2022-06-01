TinCaps' Win Streak Snapped

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed, 3-1, by the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Wednesday evening at Dow Diamond. That snapped a two-game win streak for the 'Caps.

Fort Wayne (18-29) built an early 1-0 lead, but it wasn't enough. In the top of the third, shortstop Jarryd Dale delivered a two-out, RBI single to score designated hitter Jack Stronach, who had walked and advanced on a walk by second baseman Ripken Reyes.

Otherwise, the TinCaps had only one more hit the rest of the night. That was a double off the wall in left-center field by first baseman Lucas Dunn, who made his High-A debut Tuesday, and also had a hit in that game.

Aside from Dunn's double and Dale's single, catcher Brandon Valenzuela also singled in the second. Valenzuela has eight hits in the last four games.

Home runs from Loons (26-21) infielders Jorbit Vivas and Imanol Vargas in the third and fourth innings, respectively, erased Fort Wayne's lead. TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings, throwing 69 pitches. Reliever Dwayne Matos entered for the 'Caps in the bottom half of the fourth and put together his best appearance of the season. Matos pitched 2 and 2/3 shutout innings with three hits allowed, no walks, and five strikeouts - including one on a pitch at the bottom of the zone to retire Great Lakes' Ismael Alcantara swinging and finish the reliever's outing in style. The score remained 3-1 through six.

Fellow bullpen arms Sam Keating and Ramon Perez combined for two scoreless innings to finish the game, but the TinCaps bats were held without a run in the late stages as well. Agustín Ruiz reached base on a hit by pitch in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate but was stranded.

Fort Wayne pitchers, who collectively lead the Midwest League in strikeouts on the season, K-ed 15 on the night.

