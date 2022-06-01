TinCaps Game Information: June 1 at Great Lakes

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-28) @ Great Lakes Loons (25-21)

Wednesday, June 1 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 23 of 66 | Game 47 of 132

RHP Efraín Contreras (No. 20 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Kendall Williams

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne defeated Great Lakes, 9-1. The TinCaps scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning. Noel Vela also pitched five scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. Vela struck out nine while walking five.

BACK-TO-BACK: With the TinCaps win on Tuesday, they have now won consecutive games for the first time since April 23-24 @ Lansing when Fort Wayne won three in a row, including a doubleheader. That stretch capped off the last series win for the TinCaps.

ON DECK: Following this 6-game series against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons, Fort Wayne returns home to host the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains from June 7-12.

STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA: On Saturday night, the TinCaps wore special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The jerseys are still being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com through Friday with proceeds supporting the Fort Wayne chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Similarly, t-shirts are also on sale in The Orchard Team Store as a fundraiser.

DUNN DID IT: In his first game with the TinCaps and at the High-A level, Lucas Dunn reached base three times. Dunn singled and walked two times. He also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in K/9 (11.19 per 9 innings) and total strikeouts (478). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 last Thursday against Quad Cities.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.6 per game). The Loons have struck out the 3rd most (10.1 per game)...Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.2 per game)... Coming into the series, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (4th lowest rate in the MWL). Outfielder Corey Rosier is 1 of only 4 qualifying players in the league who've walked as much as they've struck out... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); Rosier ranks 7th (8%), and outfielder Robert Hassell III is 10th (9%).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 72 attempted base stealers (35%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 47, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 18, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (34) and is 2nd in runs (38), 4th in stolen bases (18), and 6th in triples (3).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (51), 5th in average (.305), 6th in stolen bases (15) and RBIs (29), and 10th in OBP (.374). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 205 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues, including Anderson Espinoza (2016, '21), who debuted Monday night with the Chicago Cubs. Also on Monday, Tucupita Marcano (2019) of the Pirates hit his first big league homer against the Dodgers So far this season, there've been 45 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List.

