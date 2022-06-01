Chiefs Pitching Combines on Three-Hit Shutout in 6-0 Win

June 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The trio of Wilfredo Pereira, Nathanael Heredia and Leonardo Taveras combined to allow just three hits and whiffed 11 Wisconsin batters to beat the Timber Rattlers 6-0 on Wednesday. Both of Peoria's shutout wins this season have now come at the hands of Wisconsin.

The Chiefs gave Pereira an early lead as they scored a run in the top half of the first. Mike Antico bunted for a single to begin the contest and he extended his on-base streak to 16 games in the process. After he moved to third on a Todd Lott double, Antico scored on an LJ Jones groundout to make it 1-0.

A one-out double from Zavier Warren threatened Pereira in the first but he then retired the next eight batters he faced to get through three shutout frames.

In the visitors' half of the fourth, Peoria created some separation. With two outs in the inning, Mack Chambers lined a single to right to plate Thomas Francisco to make it 2-0. Antico was the next batter and he roped one into the right field corner to score Francisco Hernandez as well as Chambers to stretch the Chiefs advantage to 4-0.

After two more uneventful innings, Pereira's day was done after five scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and whiffed five batters on the afternoon. Wednesday's outing represented Pereira's first start since September 15, 2021.

From there, Peoria pitching did not allow a base runner over the final four innings. Heredia struck out four in three innings of work. The left-hander has allowed just two runs over the span of his last 10 outings. Taveras worked a quick 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punchouts.

The only issue at hand was the final score and the Chiefs tacked on two more in the seventh to create the final margin. For the fourth straight game, Lott drove in a run for the Chiefs, as his triple scored Antico to make it 5-0. Later, Jones tacked on his second RBI of the game with a double to left-center.

With Wednesday's win, the Chiefs improved to 7-4 against Wisconsin on the year and evened the series at one win apiece. The two teams will face off tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. from Appleton. Dionys Rodriguez is the probable starter for Peoria.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.