"Battle to the Bash" Winner, Brenden Monroe, Returns to LMCU Ballpark

Comstock Park, Michigan -For four baseball seasons, Brenden Monroe did nearly every job known to LMCU Ballpark. From ushering, parking cars, and cleaning the ballpark to working as a member of the grounds crew and setting up events. On Saturday, June 18, he will return to LMCU Ballpark as an aspiring country music artist.

"Brenden did the hard work at the ballpark," said Whitecaps VP & General Manager Jim Jarecki. "But he was always doing his music work too. There were times when the ballpark crew would gather after a game and Brenden would entertain. We knew then he was going to go for it."

Monroe has released popular songs like "Ain't Pretty But She's Mine," "Good With You Gone," "Heartbeat of a Hometown." and his latest creation, "Things I Didn't Do."

"Birthday Bash will be an amazing full-circle moment," Monroe said. "From growing up going to Whitecaps games and concerts at the ballpark to now being the one on the stage, is extremely special."

Monroe recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and makes frequent return trips when the music business calls including a recent opening for Girl Named Tom at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson. He has also recently opened for Granger Smith, Matt Stell, and Jameson Rogers.

"It's been such a great journey so far," Jarecki added. "Brenden has a vision of what success looks like and that vision is an inspiration for all of us. I just know our staff, working at the event that night, will be so proud to see Brenden on that stage."

The B-93 Birthday Bash concert at LMCU Ballpark takes place on Saturday, June 18. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the B-93 Birthday Bash are available now at https://lmcuballpark.com/2022/01/20/b93-birthday-bash-2022/

