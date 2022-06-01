Behind Gipson-Long, Kernels Rout Lugnuts 10-2

June 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Sawyer Gipson-Long allowed one run in six innings and the Cedar Rapids Kernels (30-17) romped to a 10-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (18-29) on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Kernels struck out 16 times and were held to four hits by Jeff Criswell and a pair of Lugnuts relievers in a series-opening 6-1 loss on Tuesday, but struck back in the second game of the six-game series.

Alerick Soularie hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Kyler Fedko hit a solo shot in the fifth, as the Kernels tallied eight runs in 4 1/3 innings against Lansing starter Osvaldo Berrios before adding two runs in the sixth against Edward Baram.

Meanwhile, Gipson-Long made sure the Lugnuts offense never got revved up. The right-hander from Mercer didn't allow a hit until a Lawrence Butler infield single in the fifth and didn't allow a run until Austin Beck singled in Drew Swift with two outs in the sixth. Gipson-Long finished with three strikeouts notched and three hits and two walks allowed.

In the eighth inning, Beck plated Swift with a sacrifice fly, closing out the scoring.

6-foot-6 Lugnuts first baseman Patrick McColl pitched the ninth, using seven eephuses to dispatch the top three Kernels hitters in the order via two groundouts and a flyout.

Lugnuts lefty Mac Lardner (2.79 ERA) gets the ball against Kernels right-hander John Stankiewicz (6.38 ERA) for the third game of the series, a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday paying tribute to Keanu Reeves, with $2 domestics and $5 craft beer specials. Gates open at 6 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.