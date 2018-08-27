Whitecaps Offer $6 Tickets for Labor Day

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Reserved seat tickets for the West Michigan Whitecaps' 2018 final regular-season game on Labor Day will be offered for a special $6 price!

For two days, Wednesday, August 29 and Thursday, August 30, fans can purchase reserved seat tickets to the Monday, September 3 Labor Day finale for just $6 each - more than half-off the regular $12.50 price. The Labor Day season finale is a 2 p.m. start against the Fort Wayne TinCaps and will feature $1 Johnsonville brats.

Tickets will be available at this special price at the Fifth Third Ballpark ticket office or by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or at www.whitecapsbaseball.com. The special ticket price will be available starting at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 29 and will run for two days ending at midnight Thursday, August 30. There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

The Labor Day Weekend homestand will feature the final two fireworks shows of the season on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2. Sunday is also the last Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Day and the first 1,000 kids 12 & under eat free, fans can play catch and get autographs on the field pre-game and post-game all kids 12 & under get to run the bases presented by Milk Mean More.

The Whitecaps are in the hunt for a playoff spot and with just seven games left are tied with the TinCaps for the second half wild card spot

For schedule, ticket and promotion information fans can visit www.whitecapsbaseball.com or call the Whitecaps front office at 616.784.4131.

