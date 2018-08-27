Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 29-31

August 27, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers close out their regular season 2018 home schedule with three games against the Beloit Snappers from August 29 through August 31 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton scheduled to appear in all three games.

In addition to the giveaways, specials, and fireworks that will happen during the series, fans can start planning for 2019. The Timber Rattlers and Trilliant Foods will be handing out magnet schedules for next season to 1,000 fans before each game.

- WEDNESDAY, August 29 at 7:05pm; Local Five Night; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: Follow Local Five and their staff members on Social Media to find out how you can purchase a ticket to this game for $5. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and Pepsi products for $1. Fans 21 and older may purchase 12-ounce domestic beers for $1. This is a part of the final Bang for Your Buck Night at the ballpark with Y100 of regular season! Also, one lucky fan will win two charter airfare tickets courtesy of AAA Travel and Funjet Vacations.

- THURSDAY, August 30 at 7:05pm; Hispanic Heritage Night with Gabriel García Bobblehead presented by Pick 'n Save; Shirt-Off-Their-Back BP Jersey Raffle; Craft Brews & Brats Thursday presented by Badger Club Amber, Wisconsin Brewing Company, and Fox River Brewing Company with 95.9, KISS-FM; Timber Rattlers Concert Series with Zakk Abitz: This year's Pick 'N Save Fans' Choice Bobblehead is Gabriel García and the first 1,000 fans into the game will receive the final bobblehead of the 2018 season. It is also Hispanic Heritage Night and the Timber Rattlers will be known at Los Cascabeles for the evening. Salsa Manzana will perform outside the stadium from 5:45pm to 6:45pm. Margaritas will be available for $5 on this night, too. The team is also trying something new this season with a Shirt-Off-Their-Back Raffle. Fans may purchase a raffle ticket. The winners will be taken to the field at the conclusion of the contest to receive the batting practice top from player who wore it during the game. Proceeds from the raffle will go to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Maria Relief. This is the final Craft Brews & Brats Thursday with 95.9, KISS-FM. Fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 12-ounce craft beers for $2. Cher-Make brats are also just $2 and they are available for everyone. Beers from Fox River Brewing Company, Badger Club Amber, and many, many more will be available. This is the final night of the Timber Rattlers Concert Series with Zakk Abitz playing in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club for 90 minutes starting at the conclusion of the seventh inning.

- FRIDAY, August 31 at 7:05pm; KJ Harrison Magnet Giveaway courtesy of Lamers Bus Lines; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday with WIXX; Special Memories Petting Zoo; Rise Together Night presented by Face Entertainment; Kids Run the Bases presented by Menasha Corporation; Postgame Fireworks Display presented by FOX 11: Special Memories Petting Zoo returns with a display outside the stadium before the game. The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive a magnet of Timber Rattlers catcher KJ Harrison courtesy of Lamers Bus Lines. This is the final magnet in a series of four that will be given away this season. It is also Rise Together Night presented by Face Entertainment, a night to celebrate recovery and prevention for family, friends, and fellowship. There will be live music outside the stadium before the game featuring Jared Blake from The Voice and local acts Hope and Patience, J Silk, Traveling Tai, and Maisie Cramer. Arty's Old Fashioned drinks will be available to fans 21 and over for $3 on an Arty's Old Fashioned Friday. Stick around after the game to enjoy our last postgame fireworks display of the season presented by FOX 11. Children 14 and under may participate in Kids Run the Bases thanks to Menasha Corporation after the fireworks display.

Individual game tickets for the final three games of the 2018 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

