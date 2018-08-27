Bandits Gain Split with 4-1 Win in Burlington

Burlington, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits used two home runs from their lineup and 16 more strikeouts from their pitching staff to beat the Burlington Bees 4-1 on Monday night. Bandits pitching struck out 58 Burlington hitters in 34.0 innings on the mound in the four-game series. The teams split the set two games apiece.

The game was a pitcher's duel through four innings with each starting pitcher putting up scoreless inning in alternating fashion. That changed in the top of the fifth inning when Michael Papierski opened the stanza with a single to left field. The next batter, Cesar Salazar, ripped a two-run home run to right field to give the Bandits a 2-0 lead. It was Salazar's second long ball of the campaign.

Bandits starter Luis Garcia worked four scoreless innings before Burlington tallied in the bottom of the fifth. Kiki Menendez opened the inning with a double and came around to score on another double from Julio Garcia.

Alfredo Angarita started the sixth inning with an opposite field single to left. He raced around to third on an ensuing single to right by Miguelangel Sierra. With Papierski at the plate, Benitez unleashed a wild pitch that caromed off the catcher Keinner Pina and to the backstop. Angarita raced home on the play to push the lead to 3-1.

That was still the score in the top of the ninth when Jonathan Lacroix struck again. After entering the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning, the outfielder received two at bats. In his first, he had ripped a triple into the gap. This time he hammered a two-strike pitch from Greg Belton out of the ballpark for his fifth home run of the year. His solo blast increased the lead to 4-1. Lacroix has collected multiple hits in eight of the last nine games.

Garcia picked up the win by allowing one run on four hits over 6.0 innings. The right-hander struck out eight. Willy Collado followed from the pen and struck out five of the seven batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless frames. Humberto Castellanos struck out the side in a quick ninth inning.

The River Bandits racked up nine hits to the five they allowed to the Bees. Joining Lacroix with two hits were David Hensley and Angarita. Both of Hensley's hits were doubles.

The River Bandits (36-28, 76-58) will enjoy their final off day of the regular season on Tuesday before travelling to Clinton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to open a series against the Lumberkings (27-37, 66-68). The River Bandits will send out RHP Cesar Rosado (4-4, 4.17) to begin the series against Clinton LHP Ray Kerr (5-11, 4.24).

