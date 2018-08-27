Timber Rattlers Announce 'Shirt-Off-Their-Back' Raffle for August 30

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced a special raffle for Thursday, August 30. Fans may purchase raffle tickets during the game to win a Rattlers batting practice jersey. The winners will be escorted to the field at the end of the game and be handed the jersey they won. All of the batting practice jerseys will be available in the raffle.

Thursday is already shaping up to be a big night as the Rattlers celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night with a Gabriel García bobblehead going to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game. García, a native of Puerto Rico, was the Pick 'N Save Fans' Choice for the 2018 season. The Timber Rattlers will also be known as Los Cascabeles on this night. There will be a pregame performance by Salsa Manzana outside the stadium and margaritas will be available for $5. Game time is 7:05pm.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to the Timber Rattlers Charity Fund to the American Red Cross to benefit Hurricane Maria Relief. Hurricane Maria is the storm that devastated the island of Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017.

Tickets for the game on August 30 are available online, by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office. The box office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

