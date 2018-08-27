TinCaps Game Notes: August 27 at South Bend (Game 132/138)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-33, 61-70) @ South Bend Cubs (28-35, 62-70)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Jeff Passantino

Monday, Aug. 27 - Four Winds Field (South Bend, Ind.) - 7:05 PM (Game 132/138)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps lost to the Cubs, 10-9.

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 26 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the 2nd highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.043. Suwinski has slashed .362/.426/.617 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, and 21 RBIs in this range. In his first 78 games of the season, Suwinski was at .202/.274/.326 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, and 5 homers.

ALL ROSY: In the MWL, Jeisson Rosario ranks 7th in runs (74), tied for 6th in walks (64), and 8th in OBP (.372). Looking to advanced stats, he's 9th in BB/K (0.63), 9th in BB% (13%), and 10th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has been better since the break (.273/.362/.389 with 16 extra-base hits in 54 games).

MILLER MASHING: In his first 19 games as a TinCap since making his debut Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .351/.370/.545 with 9 doubles (most in the MWL), 2 homers, and 7 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie shortstop join them in the second half was 2014 when Trea Turner slashed .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has an extra-base hit in 9 of his last 12 games going back to Aug. 16. In 33 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .279/.367/.492 with 12 doubles (tied for most in MWL), 1 triple, 4 homers and 18 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 1 triple and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12, and a 10-game on-base streak from Aug. 16-25... Entering Monday, Arias has played in 117 games - tied for the 7th most in the MWL.

WASH ON ROAD: Jalen Washington has hit 7 of his 8 home runs this season on the road. He's slashing .268/.381/.459 away from Parkview Field and

.216/.297/.295 at home. This comes in contrast to what the TinCaps have done overall as a team this year: .262 at home and .226 on the road.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (2.9) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.15).

CHANGIN: With the debuts of Michael Cantu and Gabe Mosser last Thursday, the TinCaps have used 53 different players this season (22 position players and 31 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 53 players during the regular season in 2017. In 2016, the 'Caps had a franchise record 63 players over the course of the regular season... Tom Cosgrove is the only pitcher who's remained on the active roster all year... Gabriel Arias, Jeisson Rosario, Esteury Ruiz, Jack Suwinski, and Jalen Washington are the 5 position players who've been active all year.

WALKING WOUNDED: 8 TinCaps are on the Disabled List... LHP MacKenzie Gore (fingernail issue), LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Jose Quezada (right elbow soreness), C Luis Campusano (concussion), C Juan Fernandez (right hamate fracture), INF Justin Lopez (broken left thumb), OF Tirso Ornelas (right hand bone bruise), and OF Robbie Podorsky (back spasms).

EASTERN DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record GB of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Great Lakes 33-30 - -

Fort Wayne* 29-33 3.5 -

-----------------------------------

West Michigan 29-33 3.5 -

South Bend 28-35 5.0 1.5

Lake County 25-37 7.5 4.0

Dayton 25-38 8.0 4.5

*The TinCaps currently own a 9-7 head-to-head record vs. West Michigan and thus have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Fort Wayne plays @ WM the final 3 games of the regular season.

Bowling Green (division winner) and Lansing (wild card) clinched playoff spots in the first half. They'll play each other in a best-of-3 series in the first round of the playoffs. The top seed in the second half and the second half wild card winner will face each other in the other opening round Eastern Division matchup. The wild card team will host Game 1, with the higher seed hosting Game 2, and if necessary Game 3.

