Lugnuts Break 1-1 Tie in 9th, Top Dragons 3-1

Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts scored two runs in the ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Monday night. The Lugnuts won three-of-four in the series. A crowd of 8,472 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

Each team scored one run in the first inning and then played scoreless baseball until the ninth. Lansing got a run-scoring double from Ryan Noda and then an RBI single from Andres Sotillo in the ninth against Dragons reliever Aneurys Zabala (2-5) to break the tie.

After Lansing scored one in the top of the first, Dayton's Jose Garcia began the bottom of the inning with a double down the left field line. He advanced to third on Alejo Lopez's deep fly out, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hendrik Clementina to tie the game.

The Dragons had runners at third base in the second, third, and sixth inning, but could not get the big hit. In the sixth, Clementina double with no one out and immediately went to third on a wild pitch, but the next three hitters were retired as Clementina was stranded.

Dayton starting pitcher Packy Naughton went five innings, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Ryan Nutof replaced Naughton to start the sixth and fired three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Zabala took the loss, working one inning and allowing three hits and two runs.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Mark Kolozsvary had two hits. Jose Garcia had a double to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

In the Standings: The Dragons fell to 25-39 in the second half. They are five and one-half games behind Fort Wayne in the Midwest League's East Division Second Half wildcard race. There are six games to play.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Tuesday. They will open a three-game series at Fifth Third Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday night at 7:00. Austin Orewiler (5-4, 3.45) will start for Dayton against Brad Bass (6-7, 4.11).

