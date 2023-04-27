Whitecaps Lose, 5-1

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The West Michigan Whitecaps dropped their third game in their last four contests, taking a 5-1 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday night at Perfect Game Field.

A three-run home run by Tanner Schobel in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie to become the difference in the contest, sending West Michigan to an offensive total of two or fewer runs in three of their last four games.

Izaac Pacheco's RBI-single opened the scoring and gave the 'Caps their only run in the third inning. In the fifth, Cedar Rapids outfielder Misael Urbina launched his first home run as a member of the Kernels to tie the game at one. Two innings later, Schobel blasted the go-ahead three-run shot, his third homer of the 2023 campaign, to lift Cedar Rapids to a three-run advantage. The Kernels added an insurance run in the eighth on a run-scoring single from Noah Cardenas to conclude the scoring in the ballgame.

The Whitecaps record falls to 10-8, while the Kernels improve to 8-9. West Michigan starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn was the bright spot for the 'Caps on Thursday, throwing four perfect innings while striking out three in his best performance of the season before being pulled from the contest. Kernels reliever John Stankewicz (2-0) allowed just one hit in two scoreless frames while striking out three to collect his second win of the season, while Whitecaps relief pitcher Jack Anderson (0-1) gave up four runs in two frames out of the bullpen in taking his first loss of the season. Shortstop Danny Serretti went 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored in a losing cause.

The Whitecaps move this six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels to Friday at 7:35 pm. Lefty Jack O'Loughlin gets the start for West Michigan against Cedar Rapids righty Marco Raya. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

