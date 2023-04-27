Dragons Games on Saturday & Sunday to be Televised on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. Both games start at 1:00 p.m. as the Dragons battle the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians.

These games are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2023. All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. The TV Spotlight presenting sponsor is Enterprise Roofing.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. The choir from Harman Elementary will perform the national anthem on Saturday, while the Heritage Girls Troop 0413 will perform on Sunday.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.

***Scheduling Note: The Dragons game on Saturday, April 29 will start at 1:05 p.m. All remaining Dragons Saturday home games in 2023 will start at 7:05 p.m.***

Tom Nichols returns for his 16th year with the Dragons and 36th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Dragons 2023 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Day Date Time Opponent

Saturday April 29 1:00 PM Lake County Captains

Sunday April 30 1:00 PM Lake County Captains

Sunday May 21 1:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

Friday June 2 7:00 PM West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday June 3 7:00 PM West Michigan Whitecaps

Sunday June 4 1:00 PM West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday June 10 7:00 PM Cedar Rapids Kernels

Sunday June 11 1:00 PM Cedar Rapids Kernels

Friday June 23 7:00 PM Lake County Captains

Saturday June 24 7:00 PM Lake County Captains

Sunday June 25 1:00 PM Lake County Captains

Friday July 7 7:00 PM Great Lakes Loons

Saturday July 8 7:00 PM Great Lakes Loons

Friday July 21 7:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Saturday July 22 7:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Sunday July 23 1:00 PM Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Friday August 4 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Saturday August 5 7:00 PM Beloit Sky Carp

Friday August 25 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday August 26 7:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Sunday August 27 1:00 PM Lansing Lugnuts

Saturday Sept. 9 7:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

Sunday Sept. 10 1:00 PM Fort Wayne TinCaps

