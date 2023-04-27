Three-Run Eighth Leaps Loons Past TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (10-8) strung together six unanswered runs after being down 4-0 through the first four innings to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-14) to extend their winning streak to four and take the first three at Parkview Field with a 6-4 final.

Alex Freeland had six hits with runners in scoring position entering tonight's game and when given the opportunity came through yet again. A two-run go-ahead double that plated Austin Gauthier who was aboard following his third hit and Dalton Rushing after being plunked. After a wild pitch moving Freeland to third, he sprinted and dove across home following a Taylor Young fielder's choice.

Great Lakes starter Justin Wrobleski struck out five through the first three innings. In the first, the final strike was a pitch clock violation and in the second the left-hander faced the minimum picking off Lucas Dunn off first, who reached on a single.

The Loons were doubled up twice in the first three frames. A 4-6-3 double play in the first and in the third after reaching on a catcher's interference, Luis Diaz attempted to steal second, but the ball was popped up to the first baseman by Austin Gauthier, and Diaz couldn't get back.

Jackson Merill of the TinCaps was the first batter to reach scoring position, with a double to center field in the bottom of the fourth. A two-out walk for Dunn put runners on the corner. Carlos Luis then sliced a ball down the right-field line to score both aboard. Joshua Mears would double the Fort Wayne lead to 4-0 with a deep fly over the left field fence. Wrobleski's night was halted early.

Taylor Young cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth. The 5'9 Young smashed a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence scoring Yeiner Fernandez who led off the inning with a single to left. Reliever Jesus Gonzalez struck out the side to finish the frame.

In the sixth, Austin Gauthier doubled and Dalton Rushing reached on an infield base knock. After two strikeouts, Yeiner Fernandez worked a tough at-bat that saw a wild pitch scoring Gauthier and ended with a walk. Fort Wayne's Gonzalez got a sixth strikeout leaving two on and the score at 4-3. The Loons captured the lead in the eighth with both Gauthier and Rushing getting on against Gonzalez

Julian Smith ended the fourth, retiring the three batters he confronted. Orlando Ortiz notched a strikeout in the fifth and mowed down six straight after, including two more K's. The right-hander permitted just one baserunner over 3.1 innings.

Jake Pilarski entered in the ninth, looking for save number six in as many attempts. The right-hander faced the minimum, closing the game and 5.1 scoreless from the bullpen.

The Loons and TinCaps play three more, up next Friday, April 28th. First pitch commences at 7:05 p.m. from Parkview Field.

