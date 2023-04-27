Dayton Starter Rivera is Sensational but Dragons Lose Late Lead, Fall 2-1 to Captains

April 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Lake County Captains scored two runs in the seventh inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Thursday night. A crowd of 7,748 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera was sensational and became the first Dragons pitcher to go beyond five innings this season. Rivera worked six shutout innings, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He threw only 74 pitches. He left the game with the lead before the Captains won the game against the Dayton bullpen.

The Dragons have lost two-of-three in the series with Lake County, dropping two one-run games while winning the other contest by nine runs. The Dragons have struggled in close games this season. They are 0-5 in one-run games and 7-6 in games decided by more than one run.

The Dragons took an early lead, scoring one run in the second inning. Austin Callahan lined a single to left field to start the rally, stole second with one out, and scored on a double to left field by Jack Rogers. But the Dragons could not score again and had only one hit after the fourth inning, an infield single by Callahan to start the ninth.

Lake County scored two runs against Dragons reliever Braxton Roxby (0-1) in the seventh to take the lead that they held for the win.

The Dragons finished with five hits. Callahan and Rogers each had two. Callahan extended his hitting streak to six straight games and is batting .438 over his last nine games. Rogers collected his team-leading ninth extra base hit of the season. Blake Dunn was used as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth and flied out to center field to end the game, snapping his hitting streak at six.

Notes: In each of the last three Dayton losses, the Dragons held the lead at the end of the sixth inning, only to see the opponent score late against the Dayton bullpen. Dragons relievers have successfully converted only one of four save opportunities this season.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-11) host Lake County (11-6) in the fourth game of the series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Thomas Farr (0-2, 2.40) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.