TinCaps Game Information: April 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons

April 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-13) vs. Great Lakes Loons (9-8)

Thursday, April 27 | 7:05 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Justin Wrobleski (No. 29 Dodgers prospect) / RHP Orlando Ortiz

TV: MyNetwork 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps starting pitcher Garrett Hawkins tallied a season-high 5 strikeouts in his 4-inning start, but Great Lakes homered twice late to secure a 5-2 win on a cool Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

FOR PERSPECTIVE: Through 17 games as a TinCap in April 2017 (when the Midwest League was Low-A), Fernando Tatis Jr. slashed .186 / .250 / .314 (.564 OPS) as the team started 7-10. By the end of his time as a TinCap over 117 games, he finished with a line of .281 / .390 / .520 (.910 OPS), and the team went on to the Midwest League Championship Series.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .453, good for 8th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 16 walks, which is 4th-most in the MWL and has stolen 7 bases (T-7th).

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power, slugging .527 this season, good for 9th-best in the MWL. Overall, he's hitting .309 (9th). With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's now tied for 5th in the MWL with 3. His OPS is .927 (10th).

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, in 53 plate appearances across 13 games, he's struck out only 6 times (11% K-rate), the 3rd-lowest rate in the MWL.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has been on a tear, reaching base safely in the first 16 games he played in this season. That's the longest streak in the MWL. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's also now tied for 5th in the MWL in that category with 3... Martorella also has 7 extra base hits (T-8th)... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 9th-most in the MWL.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last week, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 42 so far this season. 2018 TinCaps pitcher Tom Cosgrove was called up for the first time by the Padres on Wednesday.

