Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game)

April 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 27, 2023lGame # 18

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (10-6) at Dayton Dragons (7-10)

RH Aaron Davenport (0-0, 2.08) vs. RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 6.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 17, Lake County 8. The Dragons reached their highest run total in nearly eight years and their highest total at home in nearly 11 years. They last scored 17 runs in a game on June 5, 2015 at Clinton, and last scored 17 runs at home on July 4, 2012 against South Bend. The club record for most runs in a game is 21, in 2001. On Wednesday, the Dragons reached seasons highs in runs, hits (15), extra base hits (8), and margin of victory (9). Mat Nelson hit two home runs including the back end of back-to-back home runs in the third inning after Austin Callahan had hit a two-run homer. Jack Rogers hit a grand slam, the second of the year for the Dragons. Dayton was 8 for 12 with men in scoring position. They also overcame a three-run deficit to win for the first time this season (they trailed 3-0 after one inning).

Team Notes

Over the last five games, the Dragons have collected 53 hits, 41 runs, and 22 extra base hits including nine home runs. Over that period (April 21-26), they lead the league in team batting (.291) by 55 points over the next closest team; lead the league in runs with 15 more than anyone else, lead the league in home runs, and their OPS of .944 is more than 200 points higher than any other team. Over those five games, the Dragons have raised their team batting average from .177 to .215 and moved from last in the league in runs to tied for second. They are also now tied for second in the MWL in home runs.

The Dragons team ERA over their last 11 games is 3.32, third best in the MWL over the time period (April 14-26).

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been one of the MWL's best players so far in 2023. He leads the league in on-base percentage (.508), is fourth in OPS (.1.041), is fourth in batting average (.356), is eight in slugging percentage (.533), and second in stolen bases (9).

Dunn has a six-game hitting streak, longest by a Dayton player in 2023. Dunn is 10 for 21 (.476) with four stolen bases during the streak.

Austin Callahan over his last eight games is 12 for 29, .414, with five doubles and one home run.

Mat Nelson is tied for second in the MWL in home runs with five. He is tied for fifth in RBI with 12.

Jack Rogers is tied for fifth in extra base hits with eight.

Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is ninth in ERA (2.40), fifth in opponent batting average (.154) and second in WHIP (0.80). Julian Aguiar is tied for eighth in strikeouts (19). Hunter Parks is fourth in opponent batting average (.146) and fifth in WHIP (0.82).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, April 28 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Will Dion (1-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 2.40)

Saturday, April 29 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Tommy Mace (0-0, 4.05) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 30 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Ryan Webb (1-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.70) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

