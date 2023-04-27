Schobel's Seventh Inning Three-Run Blast Pushes Kernels Past Whitecaps 5-1

April 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - With two runners on in a tied game in the bottom seventh inning, Tanner Schobel blasted his second three-run home run of the season, giving the Kernels a 4-1 lead, one they would hang on to for a 5-1 win Thursday night.

Alejandro Hidalgo made his second start of the season for Cedar Rapids, and after working his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, he allowed the lone West Michigan run of the night on an Izaac Pacheco RBI, scoring Danny Serretti to make the score 1-0.

Hidalgo's night ended after just three innings giving way to the Cedar Rapids bullpen that finished out the night with six scoreless frames allowing just three hits.

On the other side, Garrett Burhenn got the start for West Michigan and pitched four perfect innings for the Whitecaps, with three strikeouts, before being lifted after the fourth frame.

In the fifth, Misael Urbina's first home run of the season, a solo blast left field, tied the score again at 1-1, ending the stretch of 14 straight Kernels sat down by Whitecaps pitching to start the game.

The score remained 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Noah Cardenas reached on an error to begin the frame. After a flyout, a Kala'i Rosario single up the middle, put runners on the corners with one out for Tanner Schobel, who lifted a ball over the left field wall to give the Kernels 4-1 advantage on just the team's third hit of the game.

The Kernels added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a Cardenas RBI single to make it a 5-1 contest. Miguel Rodriguez then came on and slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning to finish out the 5-1 Cedar Rapids win.

The victory is the second of the series for Cedar Rapids, who improves to 8-9 on the season, while the Whitecaps drop to 10-8. Game four of the six-game series is set for tomorrow night, Marco Raya makes his Veterans Memorial Stadium debut for the Kernels against Jack O'Loughlin at 6:35.

