Birdsell Tallies First Career Win and Alcántara Homers, Again
April 27, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Brandon Birdsell dazzled yet again, with another simply dominant outing in the Cubs' 3-1 win over the Chiefs.
The former Red Raider went a season/career-high five innings, allowing just two hits (one in controversial fashion), and no runs. Birdsell went out and matched exactly what Luke Little did last night, with both entering their fourth start of the year with a 0.84 ERA and tossing five shutout innings to improve their ERA's to 0.57. Birdsell, who said after the game he didn't have his best stuff, just continues to stymie Midwest League bats.
Kevin Alcántara provided all the offense the Cubs would need with a no-doubt homer to left-center that plated a pair. The homer capped off a stretch in which the Cubs number two prospect went 7-for-8 with two homers, five extra-base hits, and six RBIs.
Birdsell and Frankie Scalzo Jr. took it from there, with Scalzo tossing the final four innings and picking up the third save of his career, first with South Bend.
South Bend added a run of insurance in the eighth inning. Yohendrick Pinango singled to start the frame, Haydn McGeary walked, and a double steal put them in scoring position with nobody out. Two batters later Kevin Made brought home Pinango with a ground ball to short, getting a needed insurance run that evaded the Cubs the previous night.
Back-to-back two-out hits from Nathan Church and Jeremy Rivas in the ninth inning produced the lone run of the game for the Chiefs.
The Cubs now enter Friday night's game with a 2-1 series advantage. Friday night's affair starts at 7:05 ET and can be heard on 960 AM WSBT.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2023
- Whitecaps Lose, 5-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Birdsell Tallies First Career Win and Alcántara Homers, Again - South Bend Cubs
- Schobel's Seventh Inning Three-Run Blast Pushes Kernels Past Whitecaps 5-1 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- First Place Sky Carp Stay Red-Hot - Beloit Sky Carp
- Late Rally Not Enough for the Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Alcantara Powers South Bend Past Peoria - Peoria Chiefs
- Mears Homers, But Loons Rally For Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Three-Run Eighth Leaps Loons Past TinCaps - Great Lakes Loons
- Susac Drives Nuts to Second Walk-Off Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Starter Rivera is Sensational but Dragons Lose Late Lead, Fall 2-1 to Captains - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: April 27 vs. Great Lakes Loons - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Games on Saturday & Sunday to be Televised on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Coming to Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Birdsell Tallies First Career Win and Alcántara Homers, Again
- Little's Career Day and Alcántara's Perfect Night Come in Losing Effort
- South Bend Cubs Partner with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to United States Military
- Alcántara Shines Late as Cubs Walk-Off Chiefs 3-2
- Homestand Report: April 25-30