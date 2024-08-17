Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer confirmed on Saturday that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS regular season home match against Los Angeles FC originally planned for Saturday, August 24 at BC Place will be rescheduled to Sunday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

As LAFC advanced to the Leagues Cup semifinal round, the Leagues Cup final and third place matches will take place on the weekend of August 24-25 and all MLS regular season matches involving the semifinalists will be rescheduled.

Tickets originally purchased for the match will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For ticketing questions, contact fanrelations@whitecapsfc.com.

