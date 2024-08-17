Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13
August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer confirmed on Saturday that the Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS regular season home match against Los Angeles FC originally planned for Saturday, August 24 at BC Place will be rescheduled to Sunday, October 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT.
As LAFC advanced to the Leagues Cup semifinal round, the Leagues Cup final and third place matches will take place on the weekend of August 24-25 and all MLS regular season matches involving the semifinalists will be rescheduled.
Tickets originally purchased for the match will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For ticketing questions, contact fanrelations@whitecapsfc.com.
- whitecapsfc.com -
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Win 4-3 on Penalties - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Attacker Andrés Gómez Transferred to French Ligue 1 Side Stade Rennais - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13
- History! 'Caps Advance in Inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup
- Whitecaps FC Acquire Colombian Youth International Édier Ocampo from Atlético Nacional
- 'Caps Bow Out of Leagues Cup
- Whitecaps FC to Host Pumas UNAM this Wednesday, August 7 at BC Place