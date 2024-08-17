Crew wins 4-3 in Penalty Shootout Over New York City FC

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew won 4-3 in a penalty shootout against New York City FC after a 1-1 draw in regulation in tonight's Leagues Cup Quarterfinals match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

With tonight's result, the Black & Gold advance to the Leagues Cup Semifinals for the first time and host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Lower.com Field (kickoff time TBC).

The Crew are 4-0-2 all time in Leagues Cup play. Tonight marks the Club's first win in penalties during Leagues Cup after falling to Minnesota United during the Round of 32 last year.

The Crew are unbeaten in their last seven home matches (five wins, two draws) across all competitions.

With a win in one of their next two matches (Semifinals and Final or Third Place match), the Crew will secure a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup earn a spot in the competition as one of Leagues Cup's top three finishers. Earlier in 2024, the Club reached the Concacaf Champions Cup Final for the first time in franchise history after earning a berth following the 2023 MLS Cup championship.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored the leveler for Columbus, finding the net on a header in the 40th minute of the match.

Hernández recorded his 31st goal and 43rd goal contribution in his last 41 appearances across all competitions.

With his first goal of the 2024 tournament, the Colombian now has 49 goals in his 77 matches with the Crew across all competitions.

Midfielder Max Arfsten provided the assist, marking back-to-back matches with an assist and his sixth of the season across all competitions.

Tonight's attendance at Lower.com Field was 14,071.

The Black & Gold advance to the Leagues Cup Semifinals against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)]. Kickoff time is to be announced.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Leagues Cup | Semifinal

Wednesday, Aug. 21 - Time TBD - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets

