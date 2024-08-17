Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC celebrates a goal

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC celebrates a goal(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with a Quarterfinals matchup against LAFC on Saturday, August 17 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green advanced to the Quarterfinals by defeating Liga MX side Pumas UNAM 4-0 in the Round of 16 on August 12, with Jordan Morris scoring a brace and Albert Rusnák adding a goal and two assists. LAFC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 to move onto the Quarterfinals on August 13.

Saturday's matchup is the next chapter in the rivalry between Seattle and LAFC, with the two sides facing off 20 times in all competitions since the Southern California side joined MLS in 2018, including three times in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Should Seattle advance to the Semifinals, it would face the winner of Liga MX side Club América and the Colorado Rapids, who play in their Quarterfinals fixture on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, on Wednesday, August 21. The Rave Green would either host the Rapids or travel to face Club América, with the kickoff time of the match to be announced at a later date.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing

Pre-match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.