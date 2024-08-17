Union Advance To Leagues Cup Semifinals; Face Columbus Crew On The Road

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted Mazatlán F.C. at Subaru Park on Saturday night for the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, drawing 1-1. With the tie and win in post-regulation shootout, the Union advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup for the second year in a row. Forward Mikael Uhre opened up the scoring for the Union in stoppage time of the first half. In the second half, Mazatlán leveled the score in the 59th minute with a goal from Alonso Escoboza. After a draw in regulation, the two clubs went into a post-regulation shootout. The Union converted four out of their five shots, with midfielder Jesús Bueno scoring the goal winning kick to move the Union ahead to the semifinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded five saves in regulation and two saves in the post-regulation shootout to help the Union advance.

The Union travel to Lower.com Field to face Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 21 (Time TBA/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 1 (4) - Mazatlán F.C. 1 (3)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, August 17, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Selvin Brown

AR1: Gerson Orellana

AR2: Iroots Appleton

4TH: Walter Lopez

VAR: Daneon Parchment

AVAR: Allen Chapman

Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Mikael Uhre (McGlynn) 45'+3'

MZT - Alonso Escoboza (Árciga) 59'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MZT - Bryan Colula (caution) 31'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 40'

PHI - Tai Baribo (second caution/ejection) 45'+1'

MZT - Yoel Bárcenas (caution) 45'+9'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 58'

MZT - Brian Rubio (caution) 63'

MZT - Facundo Almada (caution) 79'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel 38'), Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner; José Martínez, Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan 75'), Jack McGlynn (Leon Flach 86'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Sam Adeniran 75'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Danley Jean Jacques; Chris Donovan, Frankie Westfield.

Mazatlan F.C.: Ricardo Gutiérrez; Lucas Merolla (David Colman 46'), Luis Sánchez, Bryan Colula (Omar Moreno 60'); Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz (Alan Torres 82'), Jordan Sierra, Alonso Escoboza, Yoel Bárcenas (William Vargas 68'); Ramiro Árciga, Brian Rubio (Raúl Camacho 82').

Substitutes not used: Salvador Rodríguez, Hugo Gonzalez, José Esquivel, Ventura Alvarado, Biran Betancourt, Ramiro Franco, Ángel Saavedra.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn registered his third career Leagues Cup assist.

Forward Mikael Uhre scored his third career Leagues Cup goal.

