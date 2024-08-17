Sounders FC Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Loss to LAFC in Quarterfinals

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC versus LAFC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC versus LAFC(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC fell 3-0 to LAFC on Saturday evening, ending its run in Leagues Cup 2024 in the Quarterfinals. Ryan Hollingshead, Kei Kamara and Denis Bouanga all scored for the visitors, as the Rave Green were shut out on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Brian Schmetzer's side turns its attention back to MLS regular season play, visiting Minnesota United on Saturday, August 24 at Allianz Field (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, iHeartMedia, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC bows out of Leagues Cup 2024 in the Quarterfinals, finishing the competition with a 3-2-0 record.

Seattle is now 5-5-0 all-time in Leagues Cup action.

Jackson Ragen recorded his 100th appearance across all competitions for Seattle. The centerback signed with the First Team prior to the 2022 season after playing for Tacoma Defiance in 2021.

The Rave Green are 0-3-0 against LAFC this season and have been outscored 8-1. The two sides meet again on Wednesday, August 28 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals at Starfire Stadium.

Stefan Frei started in goal for Seattle on Saturday, his first start of Leagues Cup 2024. Andrew Thomas had previously started all of Seattle's matches in the tournament.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - LAFC 3

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Cesar Ramos

Assistants: Alberto Morin, Marco Bisguerra

Fourth Official: Enrique Bustos

VAR: Erick Miranda

Attendance: 19,643

Weather: 73 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead 14'

LAFC - Kei Kamara 25'

LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Hugo Lloris) 53'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 60'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 61'), João Paulo (Danny Leyva 85'), Cristian Roldan (Raúl Ruidíaz 61'), Albert Rusnák (Reed Baker-Whiting 73'), Paul Rothrock (Léo Chú 61'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Nathan, Dylan Teves, Danny Musovski, Jonathan Bell, Pedro de la Vega

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 12

Saves: 4

Los Angeles FC - Hugo Lloris; Jesus Murillo, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead (Omar Campos 85'); Ilie Sanchez (Lewis O'Brien 64'), Eduard Atuesta (Eddie Segura 73'), Sergi Palencia, Kei Kamara (Olivier Giroud 64'), Denis Bouanga (David Martinez 85'); Mateusz Bogusz

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Erik Duenas, Nathan Ordaz

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 1

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.