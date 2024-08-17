Sounders FC Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Loss to LAFC in Quarterfinals
August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC fell 3-0 to LAFC on Saturday evening, ending its run in Leagues Cup 2024 in the Quarterfinals. Ryan Hollingshead, Kei Kamara and Denis Bouanga all scored for the visitors, as the Rave Green were shut out on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Brian Schmetzer's side turns its attention back to MLS regular season play, visiting Minnesota United on Saturday, August 24 at Allianz Field (3:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, iHeartMedia, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Sounders FC bows out of Leagues Cup 2024 in the Quarterfinals, finishing the competition with a 3-2-0 record.
Seattle is now 5-5-0 all-time in Leagues Cup action.
Jackson Ragen recorded his 100th appearance across all competitions for Seattle. The centerback signed with the First Team prior to the 2022 season after playing for Tacoma Defiance in 2021.
The Rave Green are 0-3-0 against LAFC this season and have been outscored 8-1. The two sides meet again on Wednesday, August 28 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals at Starfire Stadium.
Stefan Frei started in goal for Seattle on Saturday, his first start of Leagues Cup 2024. Andrew Thomas had previously started all of Seattle's matches in the tournament.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - LAFC 3
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field
Referee: Cesar Ramos
Assistants: Alberto Morin, Marco Bisguerra
Fourth Official: Enrique Bustos
VAR: Erick Miranda
Attendance: 19,643
Weather: 73 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead 14'
LAFC - Kei Kamara 25'
LAFC - Denis Bouanga (Hugo Lloris) 53'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 60'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Josh Atencio 61'), João Paulo (Danny Leyva 85'), Cristian Roldan (Raúl Ruidíaz 61'), Albert Rusnák (Reed Baker-Whiting 73'), Paul Rothrock (Léo Chú 61'); Jordan Morris
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Nathan, Dylan Teves, Danny Musovski, Jonathan Bell, Pedro de la Vega
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 11
Offside: 0
Corner-Kicks: 12
Saves: 4
Los Angeles FC - Hugo Lloris; Jesus Murillo, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead (Omar Campos 85'); Ilie Sanchez (Lewis O'Brien 64'), Eduard Atuesta (Eddie Segura 73'), Sergi Palencia, Kei Kamara (Olivier Giroud 64'), Denis Bouanga (David Martinez 85'); Mateusz Bogusz
Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal, Erik Duenas, Nathan Ordaz
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 10
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 1
- SOUNDERS FC -
Images from this story
|
Seattle Sounders FC versus LAFC
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024
- Sounders FC Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Loss to LAFC in Quarterfinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- Union Advance To Leagues Cup Semifinals; Face Columbus Crew On The Road - Philadelphia Union
- Crew wins 4-3 in Penalty Shootout Over New York City FC - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Win 4-3 on Penalties - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Attacker Andrés Gómez Transferred to French Ligue 1 Side Stade Rennais - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Loss to LAFC in Quarterfinals
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night
- Sounders FC Advances to Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals with 4-0 Win over Pumas UNAM
- Sounders FC Hosts Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Matchup against Pumas UNAM on Monday Night
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28