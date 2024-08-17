Columbus Crew Win 4-3 on Penalties

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Cit suffered an unfortunate defeat against the Columbus Crew on Saturday night. A lightning start to the game saw Alonso Martínez score the fastest goal in Club history after 12 seconds. Cucho Hernández drew the hosts level in the 41st minute. With neither side able to find a second goal a penalty shootout was required. Columbus emerged winners by a 4-3 scoreline to end City's participation in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Match Recap

New York City FC were looking to claim a spot in the next round of Leagues Cup when they took on Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Head Coach Nick Cushing named an unchanged side from the one that beat Tigres midweek, and that decision paid off instantly as City took the lead after just 12 seconds with the fastest goal in Club history.

Scored by Alonso Martínez, the Costa Rican's willingness to press from kickoff saw him rewarded with a clean run on goal - his side-foot finish beating Patrick Schulte.

Columbus were desperate to mount a response and that saw Cucho Hernández register an early look at goal from distance, but it did not trouble Matt Freese.

City almost made it two in the 8th minute when Maxi Moralez sprang the offside trap. The Argentine drove toward goal but a last-ditch block denied him a goal.

An end-to-end first half saw Hannes Wolf register City's next shot on goal, but he was unable to beat Schulte.

The Crew would draw level just before halftime after Hernández headed the ball past Freese from inside the area.

The hosts started the second period with intensity and that forced City to defend during the early exchanges.

City's first real chance of the half came in the 62nd minute as Martínez almost netted his second of the night. The forward managed to get a header at goal but was denied by Schulte.

Cushing turned to his bench three minutes later and made two changes - introducing Justin Haak and Kevin O'Toole for Christian McFarlane and Keaton Parks.

Two further changes would arrive in the 75th minute as Martínez and Strahinja Tanasijević departed in place of Mounsef Bakrar and Birk Risa.

Both sides were eager to try and claim the second goal of the game, but chances were proving in short-supply. Columbus recorded several half-chances, but rarely did they test Freese during the second half.

Cushing was forced into a final change in stoppage time as Tayvon Gray was forced off with a knee compalint. Mijta Ilenič replaced him. Ultimately neither side was able to find a second goal and that forced the contest to penalties.

Unfortunately, it would not be City's night, however, with Columbus advancing by a scoreline of 4-3.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a return to MLS action when they take on Chicago Fire on Saturday, August 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET at Citi Field.

