Real Salt Lake Attacker Andrés Gómez Transferred to French Ligue 1 Side Stade Rennais

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake has permanently transferred young attacking talent Andrés Gómez to established French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, effective immediately. The Colombian-born, 21-year-old Gómez was acquired by RSL in early January, 2023, from Millonarios, his only previous club.

"To all the Real Salt Lake fans, I want to send you a special message - thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you gave me during the last year-and-a-half here in Utah," said Gómez upon his departure. "God bless you all, I will always have you in my heart."

Gómez, who recently made his debuts for both Los Cafeteros senior team and the Colombian Olympic qualifying side, appeared in 65 games for RSL across multiple competitions, scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists. Playing almost exclusively on the right wing for the Claret-and-Cobalt, Gómez has enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign, with 13 goals and nine assists in both MLS regular-season and Leagues Cup action this year.

"We wish nothing but the best to Andrés, he's grown a lot with us on and off the field during his 18 months here," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, following RSL's second outbound sale of the recently-closed summer window, during which the Utah side also brought in five players. "It is difficult to let young prospects go, but the global market offers clubs and individuals numerous opportunities for change and growth. Andrés represented both himself and RSL as an emerging young professional each and every day here, and we believe we have provided him a foundation as he adapts to both the European game and his Colombian national team career."

Gómez breakout 2024 season is highlighted by four different two-goal games, the Quibdó, Colombian-born player finding the back of the net twice in what would be his final MLS reg. season contest, a 2-3 RSL loss at Colorado on July 20. Gómez also scored twice in RSL's 2024 home opener against LAFC, a 3-0 win remembered for various severe weather delays and the "snow angel" celebrations. Gómez also scored twice in a 5-3 home RSL win on May 18 and a 4-3 road victory at Sporting Kansas City on June 19. With his goals in each half at KC to give RSL both 1-0 and 3-1 leads that day, Gómez became the youngest player in RSL history to record 15+ goal contributions, a record since broken by playmaker Diego Luna.

Gómez will also be remembered for his six-game goal contribution streak in May/June of this season, as he became just the third player in Major League Soccer's 29-year history to record a goal/assist streak of six-or-more games at the age of 21 or younger.

