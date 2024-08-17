LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13
August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Major League Soccer confirmed that LAFC's upcoming MLS regular season match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, originally planned for Saturday, August 24, at BC Place, will be rescheduled to Sunday, October 13, at 4:30 p.m. PT.
LAFC is among the four teams to advance to the Leagues Cup Semifinal round. All MLS regular season matches involving the four Semifinalists will be rescheduled to accommodate the Leagues Cup Final and Third Place matches that will take place on the weekend of August 24-25.
LAFC advanced to the Leagues Cup Semifinal round for the first time in club history with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in Saturday night's Leagues Cup Quarterfinal at Lumen Field. LAFC will now take on the winner of the Club América, Colorado Rapids Quarterfinal. That Semifinal will be played on Wednesday, August 21.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 17, 2024
- Sounders FC Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Loss to LAFC in Quarterfinals - Seattle Sounders FC
- Union Advance To Leagues Cup Semifinals; Face Columbus Crew On The Road - Philadelphia Union
- Crew wins 4-3 in Penalty Shootout Over New York City FC - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Whitecaps FC Match against LAFC at BC Place Rescheduled for October 13 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew Win 4-3 on Penalties - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Faces LAFC in Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Real Salt Lake Attacker Andrés Gómez Transferred to French Ligue 1 Side Stade Rennais - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13
- LAFC Travels to Face Seattle in 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Saturday, August 17, at Lumen Field
- LAFC Acquires $50,000 in Allocation Money from Columbus Crew in Exchange for Abraham Romero
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Win Over San Jose; Olivier Giroud Makes LAFC Debut
- LAFC Takes on San Jose in 2024 Leagues Cup, Tuesday, August 13, at BMO Stadium