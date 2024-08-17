LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13

August 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer confirmed that LAFC's upcoming MLS regular season match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, originally planned for Saturday, August 24, at BC Place, will be rescheduled to Sunday, October 13, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

LAFC is among the four teams to advance to the Leagues Cup Semifinal round. All MLS regular season matches involving the four Semifinalists will be rescheduled to accommodate the Leagues Cup Final and Third Place matches that will take place on the weekend of August 24-25.

LAFC advanced to the Leagues Cup Semifinal round for the first time in club history with a 3-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in Saturday night's Leagues Cup Quarterfinal at Lumen Field. LAFC will now take on the winner of the Club América, Colorado Rapids Quarterfinal. That Semifinal will be played on Wednesday, August 21.

