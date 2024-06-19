Whitecaps Derailed by Dragons, 9-6

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Despite a strong offensive showing, the West Michigan Whitecaps fell into an early hole and couldn't climb out, falling to the Dayton Dragons 9-6 in front of 4,948 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps compiled 13 base hits as Seth Stephenson, Max Anderson, Luke Gold, and Danny Serretti all enjoyed multi-hit games. Pitching struggled, however, as Dayton piled on eight runs through the second and third innings while adding three home runs in the defeat.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the first inning as Stephenson blasted a solo homer to left field before Luke Gold added an RBI single - putting West Michigan in front 2-0. Dayton responded with an offensive explosion, plating seven runs in the second inning - highlighted by a two-run home run from Victor Acosta and a three-run home run from Sal Stewart - storming in front 7-2. After the Dragons Ethan O'Donnell crushed a solo home run to right field in the top of the third, West Michigan began to rally with four runs across the fourth and fifth - featuring a two-run double off the bat of Bennett Lee - slicing the Dragons lead to 8-6. Dayton added a final insurance run in the top of the seventh on an RBI single from outfielder Hector Rodriguez before the Dragons pen shut things down, as relievers Myles Gayman, Brock Bell, and Luis Mey danced around five runners in scoring position through the final four innings to down the 'Caps 9-6.

The Dragons improve to 33-32 while the Whitecaps fall to 31-34. Dragons reliever Brody Jessee (4-1) picks up his fourth win, allowing just one run through three innings with a pair of strikeouts, while closer Luis Mey secures his seventh save - pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Whitecaps starting pitcher Joe Miller (0-2) suffers his second loss, giving up seven runs through two innings on the mound. The seven runs allowed by West Michigan in the second is the most given up in a single frame this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps move this six-game series with the Dayton Dragons to Thursday at 6:35 pm. Righties Carlos Marcano and Jose Franco get the starts for West Michigan and Dayton. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

