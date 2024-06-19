Dragons Ride Big 2nd Inning to 9-6 Win at West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Sal Stewart, Victor Acosta, and Ethan O'Donnell each blasted home runs as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-6 on Wednesday night. The win was the second straight for the Dragons and improved their record in the First Half season to 33-32. Thursday night is the final game of the half, giving the Dragons a chance to finish the First Half with a winning record.

The Dragons sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the second inning, matching their most productive inning of the season as they took a 7-2 lead and then held on for the victory.

Game Summary :

After West Michigan scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, the Dragons pounded out seven runs in the top of the second. They hit two home runs in the inning, both with runners on base, and hit for the cycle as a team within the first five batters of the inning.

The inning began with a single by Hector Rodriguez, and Leo Balcazar followed with an RBI triple. One batter later, Logan Tanner doubled off the wall to drive in Balcazar and tie the game, and Victor Acosta followed with a two-run home run to make it 4-2. It was Acosta's third homer of the year.

After a walk to Jose Serrano and a single by Carlos Jorge, Sal Stewart slammed a three-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 7-2 lead. The homer was Stewart's seventh of the year. In the third, Ethan O'Donnell hit a solo homer to push the Dragons lead to 8-2. O'Donnell's homer was his third of the year.

West Michigan battled back, scoring one run in the fourth and three in the fifth to make it 8-6, but the Dragons responded with a run in the seventh on Rodriguez's RBI single, his third hit of the game.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell slowed the West Michigan momentum with two scoreless innings and Luis Mey pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to record his seventh save. Brody Jessee (4-1) was credited with the win. He worked three innings of relief, allowing one run.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart left the game with the trainer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. The Dragons already have three starting pitchers out with injuries, as Jared Lyons, Johnathan Harmon, and Javi Rivera are all out of action.

The Dragons finished the night with nine hits. Rodriguez was 3 for 4 to raise his average to .307 and extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Up Next : The Dragons (33-32) play at West Michigan (31-34) in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00) will pitch for the Dragons against West Michigan's Carlos Marcano (1-5, 3.62). THIS IS THE LAST GAME OF THE FIRST HALF SEASON. ALL TEAM WON-LOST RECORDS CLEAR TO ZERO AND ZERO AFTER THURSDAY'S GAME. TEAMS BEGIN A 66-GAME SECOND HALF ON FRIDAY.

The next Dragons home game is Monday, July 1 at 7:05 pm against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1) The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at 5:35 p.m.

