Hansen Quiets the Cedar Rapids Offense, Chiefs Top Kernels 7-0

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Peoria starter Pete Hansen posted six shutout innings en route to his first win of the season as the Chiefs topped the Kernels 7-0 in game two of the series Wednesday afternoon.

After Peoria was left off the scoreboard until the top of the seventh on Tuesday, it wasted no time getting on the board Wednesday. With two outs in the top of the first inning, back-to-back doubles by Won Bin-Cho and Chris Rotondo plated a run to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0.

In the second, Osvaldo Tovalin led off the frame with a single, and the next batter, Brody Moore, crushed a two-run home run to extend the Peoria lead to 3-0.

That was all the Chiefs' starter Pete Hansen needed. In this third start against Cedar Rapids, Hansen matched a season-high with six innings, not allowing a run on just four hits with five strikeouts and two walks en route to his first win of the year.

With the Kernels bats being held silent, Peoria added on in the fifth. Alex Iadisernia doubled to begin the inning and came home to score on a Darlin Moquete RBI single to up the edge to 4-0. After Moquete stole second, he scored two batters later on a Rotondo single to put the Chiefs on top 5-0.

Another Rotondo RBI single and a Dakota Harris RBI double in the seventh pushed the Peoria lead to 7-0, the final score.

The loss snaps Cedar Rapids' three-game winning streak and puts the Kernels at 37-27 on the season. The final game of the first half is set for Thursday night at 6:35, with Jeremy Lee on the mound opposite Hancel Rincon.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.