Stellar Pitching Leads Sky Carp to Fifth Straight Win
June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT -Another fine outing by the Sky Carp pitching staff led the squad to their fifth straight victory Wednesday night, a 2-0 decision over the Lugnuts.
Emmett Olson (4 2-3 innings), Josh Ekness (1 1-3 innings), Evan Taylor (two innings) and Nigel Belgrave (one inning) combined on a seven-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
The only two runs in the game came on one hit: A Josh Zamora single that plated Chase Luttrell and Mark Coley in the fifth inning.
The five straight wins represents the second-longest streak of the season, as the team went on a six-game streak in April.
GAME NOTABLES
* Mike Hibbard of Ameriprise Financial threw out the first pitch.
* Electrified, a local duo, performed the National Anthem.
* Beloit and Janesville Fire brought a large group to the Chill Zone.
