Stellar Pitching Leads Sky Carp to Fifth Straight Win

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -Another fine outing by the Sky Carp pitching staff led the squad to their fifth straight victory Wednesday night, a 2-0 decision over the Lugnuts.

Emmett Olson (4 2-3 innings), Josh Ekness (1 1-3 innings), Evan Taylor (two innings) and Nigel Belgrave (one inning) combined on a seven-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

The only two runs in the game came on one hit: A Josh Zamora single that plated Chase Luttrell and Mark Coley in the fifth inning.

The five straight wins represents the second-longest streak of the season, as the team went on a six-game streak in April.

GAME NOTABLES

* Mike Hibbard of Ameriprise Financial threw out the first pitch.

* Electrified, a local duo, performed the National Anthem.

* Beloit and Janesville Fire brought a large group to the Chill Zone.

