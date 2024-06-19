Cubs Rally to Avoid Shutout But Fall to Captains 6-3

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - Much like the series opener on Tuesday, the South Bend Cubs mounted a late comeback against the Lake County Captains, but it was ultimately too little, too late as Lake County scooted past South Bend 6-3 to win their second of back-to-back games this week at Four Winds Field.

Ty Johnson got the start for South Bend, his first at home since between promoted from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. After a clean 1st inning, the East Division first-half champ Captains found a way to put together a three-spot in the 2nd. An RBI double by Maick Collado brought home the first tally, followed by a balk and a wild pitch.

Lake County starter Zach Jacobs looked sharp in his first start of the season, as he had pitched out of the bullpen all year until this point. He fired five scoreless innings, but walked three and struck out two.

Felix Stevens picked up two base hits on the day, and South Bend would eventually mount a comeback. Down 6-0 in the 9th, the Cubs picked up three runs of their now to cut the Lake County lead in half. Two of them came from a ripped RBI double from Ethan Hearn.

With the loss, South Bend will head into the final day of the Midwest League's first half on Thursday night. The second half begins Friday, with all records resetting to 0-0 across the circuit.

First pitch in Downtown South Bend Thursday is set for 7:05 PM. Right-hander Erian Rodriguez was promoted from Low-A Myrtle Beach earlier this week to South Bend, and he's expected to make his Cubs debut on the mound starting tomorrow evening.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.