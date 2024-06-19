Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 l Game # 65

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (32-32) at West Michigan Whitecaps (31-33)

LH Bryce Hubbart (1-4, 6.28) vs. LH Joe Miller (0-1, 2.84)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers). This is the second game of a six-game series.

Season Series between Dayton and West Michigan: Dayton 4, West Michigan 3 (at LMCU Ballpark: Dayton 1, West Michigan 0).

Streaks : The Dragons are 19-13 (.594) over their last 32 games.

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 4, West Michigan 2. Ethan O'Donnell's diving catch with two runners in scoring position and two outs in the bottom of the ninth allowed the Dragons to hold onto a two-run lead and win the series opener. Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera did not allow a runner past first base in five scoreless innings while Logan Tanner hit a solo home run and Cam Collier had two hits and two runs scored for Dayton.

Current Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .250 batting average (8 for 32); 4.0 runs/game (4 R, 1 G); 1 home run; 0 stolen bases; 2.00 ERA (9 IP, 2 ER); 0 errors.

Last Series (June 11-16 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series:.203 batting average (38 for 187); 3.2 runs/game (19 R, 6 G); 7 home runs; 11 stolen bases; 3.50 ERA (54 IP, 21 ER); 7 errors.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (32 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.73 ERA, tied with West Michigan for first in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 24 games (since May 22) is batting .333 (33 for 99) with one home run, three doubles, one triple, and three RBI. Rodriguez has hit safely in 10 straight games, the Dragons longest hitting streak of 2024. Rodriguez is batting .325 (13 for 40) during the streak.

Jay Allen II has recorded 12 hit by pitches in 2024 including six in his last 16 games. The club record is 17 by three players, including Blake Dunn in 2023 (Dunn played in only 47 games for the Dragons).

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has won his last five decisions over six starts. Rivera over his last six outings: 32.2 IP, 18 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 41 SO, 0.83 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last seven outings: 10 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 18 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last nine outings: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 18 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00) at West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (1-5, 3.62)

Friday, June 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.28) at West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (1-1, 2.13)

Saturday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.09) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (0-5, 4.33)

Sunday, June 21 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-0, 0.00) at West Michigan TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2024

