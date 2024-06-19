Chiefs Throttle Kernels Behind Hansen's Arm, Rotondo's Bat

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Pete Hansen twirled six shutout frames and Chris Rotondo drove in three Chiefs runs in Peoria's 7-0 shutout win over Cedar Rapids.

Hansen encountered some early traffic, but settled in as the game progressed. The Peoria left-hander retired the final seven batters he faced. Hansen threw a season-high 96 pitches and scattered just four hits over six shutout innings. He earned his first career High-A win Wednesday. In two starts at Veterans Memorial Stadium this season, Hansen has not allowed a run over 12 innings.

The Chiefs offense wasted no time getting on the board in Wednesday's matinee. After a Won-Bin Cho double, Rotondo doubled off the wall in center to give the Chiefs an early 1-0 edge.

An inning later, Peoria tapped into the long ball once again. Shortstop Brody Moore launched a two-run homer to left to boost the lead to 3-0. The early blast extended the Chiefs home run streak to 11 consecutive games, the longest streak in more than two decades.

Peoria tacked on two more runs in the fifth, ambushing Kernels reliever Juan Mendez. Alex Iadisernia doubled to left and Darlin Moquete promptly drove him in to make it 4-0. Two batters later, Rotondo delivered again. His solid single into center scored Moquete to make it 5-0.

Another multi-run frame greeted the Chiefs in the top of the seventh. Rotondo again came through, his third hit, an RBI single to bolster the Peoria lead to 6-0. Then, reigning Midwest League Player of the Week Dakota Harris joined the party. His RBI double plated Rotondo and made it 7-0. With his two-bagger, Harris extended his hit streak to 11 games, the longest stretch by a Chiefs batter this season.

Following Hansen's exit, Nathanael Heredia teamed up to record the final nine outs and lock down Peoria's third shutout win of the year.

Game three of the series, and the final game of the first half, is set for Thursday in Cedar Rapids. Hancel Rincon is the probable starter for Peoria. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.