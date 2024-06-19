Held to Three Hits, Sky Carp Eke Out 2-0 Win

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







BELOIT, Wisc. - In his follow-up from June 13's no-hitter against Cedar Rapids, Jake Garland combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, but Josh Zamora's fifth-inning two-run single supplied the only runs in a 2-0 victory over the Beloit Sky Carps (30-33) over the Lansing Lugnuts (32-33) on Wednesday night a t ABC Supply Stadium.

This is the Nuts' first four-game losing streak of the season, begun with two losses over the weekend at home to Cedar Rapids and continued with defeats in the first two games of the six-game series in Beloit.

Lansing starter Garland allowed a one-out single to Johnny Olmstead in the first inning and reliever Dylan Hall gave up a leadoff double to Chase Luttrell in the fifth. After a flyout moved to Luttrell to third, Hall walked Mark Coley II, who stole second, placing both runners in position for Zamora single them in.

That was the full extent of Beloit's base hits for the evening against Garland (three innings), Hall (two innings), Jack Owen (two innings) and Hunter Breault (one inning).

But though the Lugnuts came up with seven hits and four walks, including doubles from Colby Halter and Henry Bolte, they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, stranded 11 runners on base, and were blanked by the combined efforts of Emmett Olson (4 2/3 innings), Josh Ekness (1 1/3), Evan Taylor (two innings) and Nigel Belgrave (one inning).

Left fielder Cameron Masterman went 1-for-4 with a single in the loss, becoming the first Lugnut to hit safely in nine consecutive games in 2024.

Right-hander Mitch Myers will look to be the stopper for Lansing in the third game of the six-game set at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, opposing Sky Carp right-hander Karson Milbrandt.

The Lugnuts next return home on Tuesday, June 25, raising the curtain on a nine-game homestand against West Michigan and Fort Wayne. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.