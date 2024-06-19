Eighth-Inning Three-Run Homer Elevates Quad Cities Over Great Lakes

June 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Quad Cities River Bandits (29-35) pitching struck out 13, and their lone extra-base hit netted three in a 4-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons (34-31) on a humid 91-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Quad Cities starter Steven Zobac went four innings striking out eight.

- Great Lakes' both runs came in the third inning. A Thayron Liranzo single and Dylan Campbell fielder's choice.

- Both teams had one extra-base hit, a three-run home run for River Bandits right-fielder Jared Dickey in the eighth. Dylan Campbell doubled in the first inning.

- Quad Cities relievers Chazz Martinez, Chase Isbell, and Ben Sears allowed no runs over four combined frames. The River Bandits bullpen has allowed one run through 10 innings in two games.

- Jose Rodriguez pitched 4.1 innings scoreless, extending his scoreless inning streak to 10.1 innings.

- Great Lakes offensively grounded into two inning-ending double plays in the bottom of the sixth and eighth.

Rounding Things Out

Frank Rodriguez singled in the second. It was his first game with the Loons this season. He played 44 with the club in 2023.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Quad Cities play game three of the series tomorrow Thursday, June 20th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Thursday is Lucky Hot Dog Night, where golden tickets will be in the wrappers of hot dogs, and if you get one you win a prize. Postgame will be a Fireworks Loontacular presented by the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

