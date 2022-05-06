Whitecaps Community Foundation Welcomes Former Tigers Great, Dan Petry to Present Keynote Speech

May 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, Michigan - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that former Tiger great, Dan Petry will be the keynote speaker at the Drinks on the Diamond fundraiser presented by Eastbrook Homes, on Thursday, June 23 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark.

"We're inspired knowing Dan is coming to the ballpark," said Whitecaps Community Relations Manager, Jenny Garone. "From every aspect, Drinks on the Diamond will be a great event, but raising funds so the Whitecaps Community Foundation can enrich the lives of youth in West Michigan is the best part."

Proceeds help benefit the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth League and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities. The event, emceed by FOX17's meteorologist Candace Monacelli, includes drinks and appetizers served on the infield, a live auction led by WLAV's Tony Gates, and Petry as keynote speaker.

"Dan's track record in the game of baseball speaks for itself," said the CEO of the Whitecaps, Joe Chamberlin. "He really is the perfect teammate to help us continue to grow access to the game of baseball in West Michigan and raise some money for some fantastic causes on June 23rd. This is also the first time we have hosted this event on the field at LMCU Ballpark, so I know it's going to be a one-of-a-kind experience for those in attendance."

Petry currently serves as a studio analyst for the Detroit Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit. He helped the Tigers win the 1984 World Series and the 1987 American League Eastern Division, and helped the Braves win the 1991 National League pennant. He was elected to the American League All-Star team in 1985. He led the American League in games started (38) in 1983. In 1982 and 1984, Petry finished ninth and fifth, respectively, in American League Cy Young Award voting.

The Drinks on the Diamond event takes the place of the annual foundation's fundraiser that was postponed in February. The Whitecaps moved the event to the ballpark and are getting a positive response for doing so.

"We are honored with the opportunity to sponsor and support the Whitecaps Community Foundation," said President & CEO of Eastbrook Homes, Mick McGraw. "As a builder of residential communities in West Michigan, where we strive to create neighborhoods where families of all shapes and sizes make memories that last a lifetime, we feel a distinct connection to the West Michigan community at large. We are very grateful for the work the Whitecaps Community Foundation does to enrich the lives of children and families in West Michigan. The wonderful programs they run would not be possible without the leadership and work that this foundation does each and every day. We are truly grateful to be able to support such an incredible organization doing so many good things within our West Michigan Community."

In classic Whitecaps style, the foundation has planned an evening of great food and fun. Guests will have a one-of-kind opportunity to see LMCU Ballpark up close from down on the diamond, some baseball-related fun and activities, and the 2022 Whitecaps Hall of Fame induction.

"In addition to raising funds through ticket sales and a live auction on the night of the event, we're really excited about the online, silent auction," Garone added. "It will start in mid-June, and will have some coveted items, including an autographed Miguel Cabrera jersey." The community is invited to purchase tickets at https://WCFdiamond.givesmart.com.

Over his 13-year pro career, Petry had a 125-104 record (.546), 370 appearances, 300 games started, 52 complete games, 11 shutouts, one save, 2,080+1â3 innings pitched, 1,984 hits allowed, 1,025 runs allowed, 912 earned runs allowed, 218 home runs allowed,1,063 strikeouts, and a 3.95 earned run average.

For sponsorship information and to purchase tickets visit https://WCFdiamond.givesmart.com.

To donate to the Whitecaps Community Foundation visit https://whitecapscommunityfoundation.org/donate/

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2022

Whitecaps Community Foundation Welcomes Former Tigers Great, Dan Petry to Present Keynote Speech - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.