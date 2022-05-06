Five High School Games to Take Place over the Next Week at Day Air Ballpark Sponsored by Bob Ross Auto Group

May 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Five high school baseball games will be hosted at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District over the next week to wrap up the Dragons "High School Baseball Showcase," presented by Bob Ross Auto Group. Games will take place on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

May 8 7:00PM Bradford Spencerville

May 10 4:30PM Covington Twin Valley South

May 10 7:00PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

May 11 7:00PM Lima Bath Houston

May 14 7:00 PM Greenon Xenia

Bradford vs. Spencerville

Covington vs. Twin Valley South

Covington has a very young team that consists of six underclassmen, led by Jensen Wagoner, Kody Nelson and Jake Dilley. Wagoner and Nelson were also All-League selections last season.

Twin Valley South has two all-conference players returning in Gage Miller (first team) and Grant Ulrich (second team). Miller led Lebanon in wins (6), strikeouts (84) and ERA (3.42) last season. He was also tied for third on the team in runs scored (22). Ulrich led the team in batting average (.405), runs scored (28), and RBI (25) while finishing second in ERA (3.50) in 2021. Kasey Blair was also a key offensive contributor that returns, placing third on the team last season in runs (22) and RBI (19).

Franklin-Monroe vs. Arcanum

Lima Bath vs. Houston

Lima Bath is led by six seniors in Austin Williams, Wyatt Maley, Hunter Hensley, Carter Parlapiano, Keagan Cox and Ty Sibert. Parlapiano is leading the team with a .422 batting average, followed by Quentin Collins hitting .381, Joel Rasor hitting .380, and Williams hitting .333.

Greenon vs. Xenia

The public is welcome to attend. Prior to the first game of each day, gates will open 30 minutes ahead of time. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

2022 High School Baseball Schedule - All Games Played at Day Air Ballpark

Date Time Away Team Home Team

April 13 4:30PM Edgewood Northwest

April 14 4:30PM Beavercreek Lebanon

April 14 7:00PM Kenton Ridge Tippecanoe

April 15 4:30PM Versailles Wyoming

April 15 7:00PM Bethel Fort Loramie

April 16 12:00PM Preble Shawnee Dixie

April 16 3:30PM Blanchester Clinton-Massie

April 16 7:00PM Indian Hill Middletown

April 23 7:00PM Bishop Fenwick Northwestern

April 26 4:30PM Carroll Alter

April 26 7:00PM Eaton Tri-County North

April 27 4:30PM Mechanicsburg West Liberty-Salem

April 27 7:00PM Spencerville Lima Perry

April 28 4:30PM Sidney Washington

April 28 7:00PM Valley View Springboro

April 30 1:00PM Fort Loramie Lincolnview

April 30 3:30PM Springfield Shawnee National Trail

May 1 4:00PM Reading Ross

May 1 7:00 PM Northmont Wayne

