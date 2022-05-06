Former Spartan Bechina Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder/Outfielder Marty Bechina received from Triple-A Las Vegas

A native of Chicago, Bechina, 25, played four years at Michigan State University, where he was named MSU's 2019 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner, Kirk Gibson Offensive Player of the Year and John Kobs Most Valuable Player. He finished tied for 5th in career doubles (45) and 9th in career stolen bases (35). Bechina participated in both the 2016 (in which he opposed Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.) and 2017 Crosstown Showdowns (in which he competed in the pre-game Home Run Derby but lost in a swing-off) against the Lansing Lugnuts, and now joins Eli Boike as the only Michigan State Spartans to play against the Lugnuts in the Showdown before later joining the Lugnuts. Drafted in the 32nd round by Oakland in 2019, Bechina split 2021 between Double-A Midland (26 games) and Triple-A Las Vegas (56 games). He opened up 2022 with Las Vegas, hitting one home run and drawing six walks in 11 games. He has played second base, third base, first base, shortstop, left field, center field and right field in the A's system.

