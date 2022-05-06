Neuweiler's Gem Helps Lead Bandits over Kernels

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Behind Charlie Neuweiler's scoreless 5.0-inning start, the Quad Cities River Bandits evened up their weeklong series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, taking game four of the set 6-2 on Friday night at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

After being held to three runs over the last two ball games, the Bandits got out to an early lead against Kernels' starter Aaron Rozek, as Luca Tresh and Cam Williams each launched two-run home runs over the left-field wall in the first and second innings respectively, giving Neuweiler a four-run cushion entering the third.

The right-hander worked through three perfect innings for Quad Cities, before allowing a leadoff walk to Anthony Prato to begin the fourth, but Neuweiler used a pair of groundouts and one of his five strikeouts to set down the middle of Cedar Rapids' order and strand the runner.

With Herard Gonzalez driving in a run on a sacrifice-fly in the previous frame, Neuweiler took a five-run lead into the fifth and allowed his first and only hit of the game on Jair Camargo's leadoff single. However, he navigated around it, retiring the next two Kernels, Jeferson Morales and Wander Javier, on two pitches before striking out Alerick Soularie to end his shutout performance.

Now facing left-hander Caden Monke, the Kernels cracked into the hit column with Prato's solo homer in the sixth and then a Morales RBI double in the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, the Bandits got a run back on an RBI triple against Melvi Acosta, as the first RBI three-bagger of the year for Dillan Shrum made it once again a four-run Bandits' lead.

Despite struggling in his first two frames, Caden Monke completed his second save of the season and his 4.0-inning relief outing by setting down six in-a-row in the bottom of the eighth and ninth to seal the Q.C. victory.

Along with lowering his earned run average to 5.32, Neuweiler (2-3) picked up the win for the River Bandits, while Rozek (3-1) took his first loss of the year, surrendering five runs, all earned, in 4.0 innings for Cedar Rapids.

Quad Cities will look to take a one-game lead in the series tomorrow at Perfect Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium, as they'll send Patrick Halligan (0-0, 0.00) to the hill for his first-career High-A start. Cade Povich (1-1, 4.50) will get the ball for the Kernels with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.

