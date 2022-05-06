Dragons Postponed on Friday Due to Rain
May 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio-The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains were postponed by rain on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons and Captains will play a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7 at 4:05 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Saturday.
Fans with tickets to Friday's game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:
Schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/e6d0egshed4taypneuka.pdf
Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/
All tickets for Saturday, May 7 are good for both games of the doubleheader.
On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
