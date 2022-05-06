Two Dayton Dragons Games to be Televised this Weekend

DAYTON, OHIO-Two Dayton Dragons games this weekend will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. The second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, May 7, starting at 7:00 p.m. will be televised. Additionally, Sunday's game, starting at 1:00 p.m., will also be televised. On both days, the Dragons will battle the Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliates of the Cleveland Guardians.

These games are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2022.

All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

All single-game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. The Beavercreek High School Women's Choir will perform the national anthem on Sunday.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.

Tom Nichols is in his 15th year with the Dragons and 35th year in Minor League Baseball. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of the minor leagues. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Dragons 2022 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

May 7, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

May 8, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

May 21, 7:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities

May 22, 1:00 p.m. vs. Quad Cities

June 4, 7:00 p.m. vs. South Bend

June 5, 1:00 p.m. vs. South Bend

June 11, 7:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes

June 12, 1:00 p.m. vs. Great Lakes

June 25, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

June 26, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lake County

July 9, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

July 10, 7:00 p.m. vs. West Michigan

July 22, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

July 23, 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

August 6, 7:00 p.m. vs. Peoria

August 7, 1:00 p.m. vs. Peoria

August 13, 7:00 p.m. vs. Lansing

August 14, 1:00 p.m. vs. Lansing

Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids

Sept. 4, 1:00 p.m. vs. Cedar Rapids

