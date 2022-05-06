Tonight's Captains Game Postponed

May 6, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(DAYTON, OH) Due to inclement weather tonight's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Dayton Dragons has been postponed.

There are now three games remaining in the series. There will be two games tomorrow Saturday, May 7 the first being a make-up for yesterday's rain out. First pitch of game one is at 4:05 p.m., while game two will commence at 7:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, and it will be the seventh doubleheader of the season for the Captains.

Dayton and Lake County will play one game Sunday, at the originally scheduled 1:05 p.m. Tonight's game is expected to be made-up the next time the Captains visit the Dragons from June 21 to June 26.

Coverage of all games can be heard on WJCU.org/captains and the MILB First Pitch app.

