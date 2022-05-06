TinCaps Game Information: May 6 at Wisconsin

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-12) @ Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (14-10)

Friday, May 6 (7:40 p.m. ET) | Fox Cities Stadium | Appleton, Wisc. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Road Game 13 of 66 | Game 25 of 132

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Justin Jarvis

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps won, 4-3, to snap a five-game losing streak. Fort Wayne also scored its first runs since April 30 vs. Dayton. Noel Vela pitched five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to lead the TinCaps and establish himself as the qualified ERA leader in the MWL (0.44).

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.8) and total strikeouts (260) ... TinCaps starter Robert Gasser is 4th in the MWL in K/9 (14) and 9th in K% (35). Fellow hurler Ryan Bergert is 9th in K/9 (13) and 8th in K% (36). Starter Jackson Wolf is 10th in K/9 (12.4).

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled on the road, leading visitors in the Midwest in AVG (.258), runs (74), HR (17), RBI (65), XBH (43), OBP (.345), SLG (.460) and, in turn, OPS (.805).

COREY ROSIER: 2nd in the MWL in BB (20) and in runs (21), 3rd in triples (2), and 6th in stolen bases (9). He's also 5th in the league in BB/K (1.05) and has the 9th lowest swinging strike % (9.1).

ROBERT HASSELL: 2nd in the MWL in hits (33) and TB (51). 3rd in RBI (20), 4th in AVG (.363) and OPS (.987), 5th in OBP (.427), 6th in SB (9), HR (5), 8thin runs (15) and 9th in SLG (.560). Hassell is also 5th in the MWL in swinging strike % (7) and 8th in K % (15.5) ...Had reached base safely in all of the first 20 games - has still reached in all but two games.

JOSHUA MEARS: Mears leads the MWL in HR (7) and is 2nd in extra-base hits (12). Ranks 5th in RBIs (17), and 9th in total bases (41). Mears is 4thamongst all High-A players in HR... He already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 10 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 7th in the MWL in doubles (6).

ANGEL SOLARTE: 4th in the MWL, minimum 15 games played, in BB% (21). Solarte also hits the ball the opposite way at the 3rd highest percentage in the MWL (56%).

RIPKEN REYES: 2nd the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (14.1) and lowest swinging strike rate (6.1%).

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Robert Hassell III ranks 4th in the MWL at 180.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 203 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 43 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List. Last year a record number 58 former Fort Wayne players appeared in The Show.

