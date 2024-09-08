What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Travel to Chicago to Face the Red Stars

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (13-0-5, 44 points) vs Chicago Red Stars (7-9-2, 23 points)

When: Sunday, September 8, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Seatgeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill

TV: NWSL+ (National), Paramount+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

As the Pride take on the Red Stars, here are six things to watch for on Sunday night:

Starring in November

The Pride will enter the match on Sunday as the first NWSL team to clinch a playoff spot this season. Following Angel City's loss against Seattle this Friday, the Pride secured their spot in the postseason with eight games remaining.

Battling the Stars

Chicago has won its last three home matches against Orlando, each by a 1-0 scoreline. Prior to that, Orlando won four straight away matches against the Red Stars from 2018-21, its only wins at Chicago in series history. The Pride have not won more than four away matches against a single opponent in Club history, as they also have four away victories at NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Filling the Sky with Stars

Orlando extended its NWSL record regular-season unbeaten run to 19 matches with a 2-0 win on Sunday over NJ/NY Gotham FC, going unbeaten in all 18 matches this season. The Pride's 44 points and +24-goal differential are both the second-best through 18 games of a season in NWSL history only behind the North Carolins Courage who had 45 points and a +27-goal differential in 2018.

Shooting Star

Pride forward Adriana scored a brace in Orlando's 2-0 victory over Gotham last week. It served as the second brace Adriana has earned on the season and the third of her career. Both of this season's braces have come in her last four regular season matches. She also hit the target with all six of her shots on Sunday, the second player to attempt at least six shots and hit all of them on target in a match in NWSL history.

Counting Stars

With Adriana's brace last weekend, the Pride now have four players who have scored five or more goals this season. Leading the way is Barbra Banda with 12, followed by Marta, Summer Yates and Adriana who all have five. It is the first time in the Club's history that it has had at least four players score five or more goals in a single season.

A Star in the Making

Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda has been nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or. First awarded in 2018, the Women's Ballon d'Or is presented by France Football and is considered one of the highest honors across the global game, recognizing the player who is deemed to have had the best performance over the previous season. Through 14 matches, Banda has totaled 12 goals in league play, currently second-best in the NWSL and one away from tying the Pride's single-season goalscoring record. This season, Banda became the first player in NWSL history to score 10 goals in 10 appearances, and the second player in Pride history to score 10 or more goals in a single season after Marta had 13 in 2017.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Barbra Banda's next goal will tie teammate Marta for most goals scored by a Pride player in a single season (13).

Julie Doyle's next appearance will be her 50th regular season appearance, all of which have come with the Pride.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.