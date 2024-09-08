Orlando Pride Earns Road Win Over Chicago Red Stars for First Time Since 2021

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - The Orlando Pride (14-0-5, 47 points) defeated the Chicago Red Stars (7-10-2, 23 points) 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday night. The win was the Club's first win in Chicago since 2021 as the Pride have now extended their unbeaten streak to 20 consecutive matches. With Angel City FC losing on Friday night, the Pride became the first team to clinch a 2024 NWSL Playoff spot.

Marta was the lone goal scorer for the Pride on a strike from outside the box in the 37th minute. The Brazilian scored her sixth goal of the season, second-most on the team this season. It also served as her 11th game winning goal, which leads the Club all-time.

With two saves on the night, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse continued her historic season, recording her 10th clean sheet of the year. The Pride have now held a clean sheet in six of their last seven regular season matches and have only given up one goal during that stretch.

Scoring Summary

37' Marta - ORL 1, CHI 0

The Pride found the opener with Marta collecting the ball outside the box. She allowed Angelina to make a run down the right side and instead took a touch inside and struck a curler from deep that hit the back of the net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Every game is a challenge, right? Chicago are trying to keep themselves in the playoff positions and we obviously want to keep ourselves at the top of the table. So, every game, there's always something on the line. I thought in the first half we did really well. We got ourselves in really good positions to try and score the goal but fell short. [Marta's] unbelievable finish and goal, and that just epitomizes her performance today. I thought she was tremendous. Then, same as a lot of other games, backs against the wall late on in the game, Chicago trying to push to get an equalizer, but the team stayed strong and managed to get the three points over the line."

Match Notes:

Marta scored her sixth goal of the season, which is the second-most scored by a Pride player this season.

The goal counted as Marta's 11th game winning goal, the most in Pride history.

The win is the first win the Pride have had in Chicago since August 2021.

With the victory, the Pride extended its unbeaten streak to 20 games.

The Pride backline, along with goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, earned the 10th clean sheet of the season.

Moorhouse is now one of just six goalkeepers in NWSL history to achieve double digit clean sheets in a single season.

The Pride have earned a clean sheet in six of the last seven matches in the regular season, only giving up one goal during that seven-game run.

Head Coach Seb Hines made no changes to his previous side that earned a 2-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC in the Pride's last match.

Next Match: The Pride return to Inter&Co Stadium on a quick turnaround as they get set to welcome the Kansas City Current on Friday, Sept. 13. The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Prime Video.

