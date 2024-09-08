Watch Orlando Pride at Chicago Red Stars on Bally Sports, NWSL+ and Paramount+

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride travel to SeatGeek Stadium to take on the Chicago Red Stars for the second match between the clubs. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in March at Inter&Co Stadium, with the lone goal for the Pride coming from a Taylor Malham own goal off an Angelina corner kick.

Pride forward Barbra Banda was recently announced as a finalist for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or. Banda leads the team and is second in the NWSL with 12 goals in 14 matches.

With the 2-0 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC last week, Head Coach Seb Hines recorded his 26th win with the Pride, passing former coach Tom Sermanni for most wins in Club history from a head coach.

Quote of the Week:

"I think they [Chicago] will be looking to bounce back from recent results. They are in that playoff position right now and they want to maintain that position, but obviously we got our own objectives as well. We want to keep that unbeaten run going. We always know it is going to be a difficult environment to play at. We are looking to change a little bit of history because it has been a while since we have won there. I think this group is fully prepared for what is at stake in this game."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 (9/1/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Adriana (2)

Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Red Stars 1, Angel City FC 2 (9/1/24, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Bea Franklin; Alyssa Thompson, Sydney Leroux

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 5-11-2 (Home: 1-6-2, Away: 4-5-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Chicago Red Stars 1 (3/29/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Paramount+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

