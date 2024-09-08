Bay FC Secures 1-0 Win Over Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park

September 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Playing their first home match in NWSL play after the Olympic break, Bay FC registered a second consecutive win to keep a strong hold on their playoff position, defeating Racing Louisville FC 1-0 at PayPal Park on Saturday night. Asisat Oshoala recorded the game-winning goal in the 75th minute, tallying her team-leading fourth goal of the season to help Bay FC secure the win.

Moving Up

Bay FC (8-11-0, 24pts) moved up to seventh in the NWSL standings with their victory - the team's highest position in the league table since Week 4. Bay FC will finish Week 18 in a playoff position regardless of Sunday's results. Bay FC could finish the weekend in seventh or eighth place, pending the result of the Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride match. With the win, Bay FC trail Portland (27pts) in sixth place by just three points and are only four points behind the North Carolina Courage (28pts) in fifth place.

Oshoala + Hocking Combo

Oshoala registered her team-leading fourth goal of the season. Three of her four goals this campaign have been game-winning goals for the club. Notably, all three of her game-winners have come in 1-0 victories. Hocking provided the assist on the winner, notching her first goal contribution for Bay FC on her club debut as a substitute. Hocking is the 11th player to record an assist for Bay FC this season. Notably, it was Hocking's second straight game with an assist as she also registered an assist for the Chicago Red Stars against Louisville on Aug. 24.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY - Asisat Oshoala (Penelope Hocking), 75th minute: Bay FC worked the ball down the right side of the field. Penelope Hocking dribbled through the box and attempted to play a short pass to Tess Boade. The initial attempt was blocked, but Hocking stayed with the play and found Asisat Oshoala, who converted inside the left post from close range.

Notes:

Bay FC recorded back-to-back wins for a second time this season. The team also registered consecutive wins on June 22 against Angel City FC and June 29 against Louisville. With tonight's win, Bay FC swept the regular-season series against Angel City and Louisville. Bay FC registered their fourth clean sheet of the season, and their second clean sheet at PayPal Park. Bay FC have recorded two shutouts against Louisville in 2024. Bay FC have scored seven goals after the 70th minute this season, including in each of the last two matches. Asisat Oshoala tallied her team-leading fourth goal of the season. Oshoala has two goals in two games against Racing Louisville this season. Three of Oshoala's four goals this season have been game-winning goals. All three of Oshoala's game-winning goals have come in 1-0 wins. Penelope Hocking tallied her first assist for the club on her debut. Hocking is the 11th player to record an assist for Bay FC this season. It was Hocking's second assist of the season. Both of Hocking's assists in 2024 have come against Louisville. Hocking has recorded an assist in consecutive games. She also tallied an assist in her last game for Chicago on Aug. 24 against Louisville. Katelyn Rowland earned her third clean sheet of the campaign.

Next Match

Bay FC is back on the road, traveling east to take on the North Carolina Courage on Friday, Sept. 13, at WakeMed Soccer Park; kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (Pacific) on NWSL+.

Video Highlights

Highlights of the match can be downloaded.

Postgame Sound

Please find a link to download postgame sound.

Bay FC (8-11-0, 24pts) vs. Racing Louisville FC (4-8-7, 19pts) - NWSL Regular Season

Sept. 7, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

Racing Louisville FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Oshoala (Hocking), 75

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Oshoala (caution), 82

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Dahlkemper, D Menges ©, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey, M Boade (Castellanos, 77), F Kundananji, F Oshoala (Moreau, 86), F Hill (Hocking 60)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Allen, D Brewster, D Beattie, M Doms, M Anderson, F Conti

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Kundananji, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Kundananji, 2); FOULS: 6 (Pickett, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 1

LOU: GK Lund, D Milliet, D Jean, D Erceg ©, D Wright, M Borges, M DiGrande, M Flint, F Beckie (Peterson, 90), F Balcer, F Sears (Fischer, 77)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sekany, D Baron, M Pokorny, M Baggett, F Goins, F Bahr

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Balcer, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Milliet, Borges, 1); FOULS: 3 (Balcer, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 5

Referee: Rebecca Pagan

Assistant Referees: Fernando Fierro, Christian Clerc

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze

Weather: Sunny, 79 degrees

Attendance: 11,478

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit bayfc.com --

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 8, 2024

Bay FC Secures 1-0 Win Over Racing Louisville FC at PayPal Park - Bay FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.